IONIA COUNTY, Mich — Michigan State Police and local authorities had to untangle 150 vehicles that were involved in a massive pileup on I-96 in Ionia County Saturday, according to a report.

The chain reaction crash occurred on eastbound I-96 at Knox Road in Portland Township. Authorities reported that 84 vehicles sustained damage while another 66 simply slid off the road. There were 16 people injured and subsequently transported to local hospitals, WZZM 13 reported.

Whiteout conditions prior to the massive wreckage was clearly a contributing factor, but the exact cause was not released.

“I’ve been doing this for 46 years, so nothing’s a surprise anymore,” said Barry Bussell with I-96 Towing and Repair. “You really don’t see the 50- and 100-car pile as much anymore.”

“Almost every one was a total loss, without a question,” Bussell noted.