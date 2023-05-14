Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ALPENA, Mich. – A young girl in Michigan managed to escape danger when her teenage brother used his slingshot to strike a would-be kidnapper. Police arrested the assailant on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The unnamed 17-year-old male suspect will reportedly be charged as an adult with one count of attempted kidnapping/child enticement, one count of attempted assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, and one count of assault and battery, Detroit News reported.

Michigan State Police said the the victim, an 8-year-old female, was in her backyard “hunting for mushrooms” when the perpetrator appeared out of the woods and grabbed her. The suspect held the girl’s mouth shut, preventing her from screaming, and tried to drag her into the woods, according to Click on Detroit.

The girl’s 13-year-old brother, who was armed with a slingshot, launched an unspecified projectile and struck the attacker in the head and chest, causing him to flee, according to MSP.

Troopers found the teen hiding at a nearby gas station where they made the arrest.

At the time he was taken into custody, the suspect reportedly had visible wounds from being struck by the slingshot, which facilitated the identification.

The teen reportedly admitted to a plan to severely beat the little girl, although it is unclear why. He is currently lodged in the juvenile section of the county jail, and has a court date scheduled for Wednesday.