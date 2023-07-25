Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. – A woman in Maryland is accused of fatally stabbing a man inside a restaurant with a butter knife, and another man is charged with accessory. The female homicide suspect is on the run, while the male has been arrested.

Raykia Poston, 21, is wanted for first-degree murder and “related charges” for the stabbing death of Mervyn Daniel, 62, inside Keith and Sons Soul Food Café, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Jesse Culley, 37, is charged with accessory after the fact. He was arrested and booked with the Department of Corrections, according to FOX 5 DC.

Officers with the Seat Pleasant Police Department responded to the 5900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway about 4:20 p.m. on July 8 regarding reports of a stabbing, PGCPD wrote on Facebook.

Upon arrival, police discovered Daniel suffering from stab wounds and unresponsive inside the restaurant. He was subsequently transported to the hospital, but did not survive.

Prince George’s County Police Department Homicide Unit assumed the investigation and identified the two suspects.

Culley was taken into custody earlier this month, but Poston has managed to elude authorities and remains on the run, FOX reported.

Police said the suspects and victim reside in the same residence in Capitol Heights.

According to court documents, Poston and Culley were involved in an argument with Daniel inside the restaurant before the homicide transpired, FOX 5 DC reported.

Daniel was standing near the kitchen area of the eatery when Poston grabbed a butter knife off the counter and viciously stabbed him, witnesses told police. The duo then fled the scene through a rear door.

However, Poston and Culley returned a short time later so Poston could apparently search for $10 that was missing. When they reentered the café, she reportedly yelled, “I will kill everybody in this store.”

Anyone with information regarding Poston’s whereabouts is asked to contact detectives or Crime Solvers at 301-516-2512 or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.