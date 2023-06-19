Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. – A man accused of committing sex crimes while armed with a weapon and pretending to be an ICE agent has been arrested and charged in the incident after also threatening the victim with deportation if she did not cooperate with his demands, according to authorities.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Victor Antonio Reed, faces 11 criminal counts in connection with the incident, including first and second-degree rape, impersonating a law enforcement officer, armed robbery and theft. He is being held by the Department of Corrections.

The victim in Maryland reported the crime, which allegedly occurred about 8:15 p.m. last Tuesday in the 5400 block of Saint Barnabas Rd. in Oxon Hill. The offense was investigated by the Prince George’s County Police Department Sexual Assault Unit, FOX News Digital reported.

Reed approached the victim, a Hispanic woman, in a local shopping center parking lot. He flashed a badge and claimed to be an ICE agent, the woman told authorities. He ordered her to sit in his vehicle. If she refused, she’d be subject to deportation.

The woman was forced to sit in the passenger seat of Reed’s car while he showed her videos of ICE agents arresting people, according to the victim.

The experience terrified the woman, and she offered the suspect money, while begging not to be deported.

Reed is accused of receiving $100 from the woman. However, he reportedly told her that was insufficient payment. He then demanded oral sex from her in order to avoid deportation, FOX reported.

At first, she refused, but then he made her aware of a gun in the backseat of his car. Under coercion, she finally complied with Reed’s demands, while also being battered by the man before he allowed her to get out of the car.

The woman immediately reported the crime to local police. Detectives obtained shopping center surveillance video as well as photos of Reed’s vehicle, which assisted in identifying the perpetrator.

Police detained Reed during a traffic stop on Thursday and subsequently took him into custody. Detectives showed the victim a photo lineup, and she was able to positively identify Reed as the offender.

