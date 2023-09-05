Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. – Law enforcement authorities in Prince George’s County, Maryland said an internal investigation is underway after one of its uniformed officers was filmed apparently climbing into the back of a patrol unit with a woman and remaining there for a substantial period of time.

The video, which has quickly saturated social media on Tuesday, appears to show the officer embracing and kissing a woman next to his police vehicle, which is backed into a parking position. The woman holds the officer’s hand before they both enter the backseat of the police SUV, the Daily Beast reported.

Footage of the incident was originally posted on TikTok, but quickly went viral on several social media platforms. Comment sections following the video were racy, sexually suggestive, and at times degrading to the law enforcement profession.

A video posted on TikTok of a Prince George’s County Police officer has gone viral… I think I might know why 🤔 pic.twitter.com/sTX08SsNxh — MoCo PG News (@MoCoPGNews) September 5, 2023

By Tuesday morning, the Prince George’s County Police Department said it was aware of the widely circulated video.

“PGPD Executive Command is aware of a video circulating on social media with one of our officers. As soon as we became aware earlier today, we opened an investigation to determine the circumstances,” the department said in a press statement. “Additional information will be released once investigated and confirmed.”

PGPD Executive Command is aware of a video circulating on social media with one of our officers. As soon as we became aware earlier today, we opened an investigation to determine the circumstances. Additional information will be released once investigated and confirmed. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 5, 2023

The person who reportedly filmed the encounter told the Baltimore Banner that the officer and the woman remained inside the patrol SUV for about 40 minutes before separately leaving the park.