GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A sergeant with the Montgomery County Police Department was intentionally struck by a driver on Interstate 270 Wednesday morning and has lost the use of his legs as a result of the vehicular assault, according to law enforcement authorities.

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones identified the critically injured officer as 36-year-old Sgt. Patrick Kepp. Jones said during a press conference that Kepp was attempting to stop a green Dodge Charger that was traveling 110 mph on the highway when the incident occurred.

Officers were dispatched to the interstate near Watkins Mill Road early Wednesday, when a motorist reported that a man driving the Charger had just tried to run people off the road. Frederick Raphael Mayorga, 19, was identified as the driver of the Charger, WUSA 9 News reported.

Mayorga was well known to officers in the department for trying to bait police into chasing him, Jones said. Kepp had actually arrested Mayorga in the past for driving 135 mph on I-270. As a result of their prior knowledge of Mayorga’s baiting antics, officers did not engage in pursuing him, but instead made an effort to use stop sticks to deflate the Charger’s tires and bring the vehicle to rest.

Kepp exited his police unit to deploy the stop sticks when Mayorga veered his vehicle toward the sergeant and intentionally struck him, according to the chief. Once Kepp was hit, another officer managed to successfully deploy stop sticks and Mayorga’s vehicle was stopped and he was taken into custody. Meanwhile, the sergeant was transported to the hospital in critical condition, WUSA 9 News reported. During a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Jones said Kepp — who has been with the agency since February of 2014 — had lost the use of both legs. The chief also described the severely injured sergeant as a phenomenal person with true dedication for getting dangerous drivers off the streets, something he was trying to do when he was critically injured.

Investigators with MCPD are seeking intentional first-degree murder charges against Mayorga.

Jones referred to Mayorga’s behavior as “intentionally reckless” and said he was known for speeding past officers, and doing donuts in front of them, with the hope of provoking a vehicle pursuit.

“As if this is some kind of video game,” Jones said. Mayorga has a lengthy criminal history with several traffic violations, including reckless driving, speeding and driving without a license, according to Jones. He is expected to appear in court Thursday to face first-degree murder charges, as well as several traffic charges.

County Executive Marc Elrich commented on the Mayorga’s criminal conduct, referring to him as an “extremely dangerous driver.”