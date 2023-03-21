Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

GAITHERSBURG, Md. – A man in Maryland was caught and arrested on Monday after he tried to kidnap a middle school student waiting at a bus stop, police said.

The Montgomery County Police Department identified the attempted abductor as 30-year-old Jamaal Germany. He reportedly grabbed a Redland Middle School student on Towne Crest Drive near Washington Grove Lane in Gaithersburg at around 7:20 a.m. on Monday.

Police said the youngster was standing at the bus stop when Germany grabbed the student and pulled the victim toward an apartment building, the New York Post reported.

Other students were also waiting at the bus stop and managed to jump in to help the child break free from the suspect’s grasp. Once the bus arrived, the crime was reported to school staff who notified the school’s Community Engagement Officer.

It was unclear where police captured Germany, but he was arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

In a joint letter from the principals at Resnik Elementary, Redland Middle School and Magruder High School, families were informed of the encounter, confirmed the victim was not harmed, and noted the suspect was arrested.

“We are writing to share information related to a serious incident that impacted our community today, Monday, March 20 and how it was addressed,” the letter reads. “This morning, there was an attempted abduction of a Redland Middle School student at the bus stop located at the intersection of Towne Crest Drive and Towne Crest Court. An individual tried to pull a student into a residence, but the student was able to get away and board the school bus as it arrived. The student is unharmed. The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) was immediately notified, investigated the incident, and identified a suspect who was taken into custody.”

The principals assured parents of an increased security presence following the attempted abduction.

“There will continue to be an increased security presence by both MCPS and MCPD today and tomorrow at the impacted bus stop,” the letter reads. “We are sharing this information with all three school communities given that the bus stop where the incident occurred is used by students from these schools.”