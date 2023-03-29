Carjackers caught after they are unable to drive vehicle with manual transmission, police say

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

GERMANTOWN, Md. – In a case that an older generation will likely find comical, law enforcement authorities in Maryland captured two teenage suspects who are accused of carjacking at a gas station since the would-be thieves were unable to drive a manual transmission.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Police Department arrested a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old for a strong-armed carjacking that occurred over the weekend.

MCPD offered the following overview:

“On March 25, at approximately 4:36 p.m., 5th District Officers responded to the Sunoco gas station in the 19200 block of Frederick Road for the report of a carjacking that just occurred.

“The investigation by detectives determined that the adult male victim finished pumping his gas and attempted to enter his car when he observed the juveniles running towards him. The juveniles forced the door open, grabbed ahold of the victim and demanded his keys. The victim complied with the juveniles’ demands. The juveniles entered the victim’s car and attempted to drive away. Unable to drive a manual transmission, the juveniles exited the vehicle and left the scene on foot.

“At approximately 5 p.m., officers observed the juveniles in the 19000 block of Frederick Road. When officers attempted to apprehend them, they fled on foot. After a brief foot chase, the juveniles were quickly apprehended.”

According to authorities, the suspects were transported and booked at the Montgomery County Central Processing unit, where they were charged as adults, with one count of carjacking and one count of conspiracy carjacking, KFYR-TV reported.

In generations past, driving a manual transmission was common practice, but that is no longer the case. Today’s younger generation of drivers can work wonders with a joystick, yet they cannot manipulate a clutch and a stick shift since they’ve never had to, in most cases. Perhaps that is the best kept secret when it comes to vehicle security.

Each defendant is currently being held without bond.

