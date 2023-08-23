Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – A middle school teacher in Queens is facing criminal charges after she was arrested Tuesday for reportedly raping and sexually abusing a 14-year-old male student, law enforcement authorities said.

Melissa Rockensies, 33, works as a teacher at Corona Arts and Sciences Academy. The married woman was taken into custody about 10:30 a.m. in Queens and charged with rape, criminal sexual act and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old, according to the New York Police Department. It was clear if the alleged crimes occurred on or off campus, the New York Post reported.

A spokesperson for the city Department of Education said Rockensies was reassigned from the school pending the disposition of her case.

“This alleged behavior is extremely concerning and wholly unacceptable,” the spokesperson said in a statement to local outlet QNS. If convicted, Rockensies will be terminated from her position, the statement noted.

Corona Arts and Sciences Academy. ( Google maps)

In October 2021, Rockensies reportedly shared an informational clip on Facebook with the heading, “Helping kids understand CONSENT.”

Social media post reportedly belonging to Rockensies. ( Facebook)

According to QNS, Rockensies was formerly a dean at a Corona neighborhood public school in Queens.

Rockensies was booked at the 112th Precinct. It was unclear if she remains in custody.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...