The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest who allegedly grabbed a woman in front of her toddler at Walmart.

KTUL reports that on April 19, a woman was shopping with her toddler at the Walmart near South Memorial and East 111th Street South when police say a man grabbed her in an inappropriate and sexual manner.

A person of interest was seen on surveillance video following her around the store.

The man left the store and waited for the woman to come outside. When she made it clear that she didn’t want him around her, she says he walked away.

At this time, TPD says the person in the video is wanted for questioning in relation to the incident. If you can help identify him, call Tulsa Crime Stopper at 918-596-COPS.

You can also reach out to the Special Victims Unit at [email protected]