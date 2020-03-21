SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. – A South Carolina man is facing charges after his employer says he forged a doctor’s note saying he tested positive for coronavirus, which shut down the business for five days for disinfecting.

Jeffrey Travis Long, 31, was arrested Thursday in Spartanburg County and charged with breaching the peace and forgery, Fox Carolina reported Friday.

The doctor’s note said Long had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and could return to work in two weeks on March 27 after retesting, according to the station.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said the Sitel call center where Long worked was in Inman.

“It’s bad enough that everybody’s lives have been put in upheaval just trying to stay safe and get ahead of the curve here and get a grip on this coronavirus without having somebody causing basically massive panic,” Wright told a news conference Thursday.

He said he couldn’t imagine the stress Long caused his co-workers and employer.

“It seems to me that this fella just wanted a two week paid vacation but we’re going to give him a little time in the Hotel California,” Wright said.

Sitel reopened the call center Wednesday, Fox Carolina reported.

Not only was Long arrested, but he’s also unemployed. Sitel said in a statement that he had been terminated.