ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A Missouri police K9 was shot and killed by a fleeing suspect while officers were serving an arrest warrant on June 30, Law Officer reported. Now the man who was wanted for viciously beating his mother has been charged in the shooting death of the police service dog.

Members of the St. Joseph Police Department attempted to arrest Valdez McDonald on a felony charge related to domestic violence.

“Last night at approximately 10:30 p.m. members of the special response team along with other officers and our K9 Max responded to 5108 Barbra St. in reference to serving an arrest warrant on an armed and barricaded subject. During the course of trying to negotiate the subject out of the house, he fled armed,” St. Joseph Police Commander David Hart said on July 1.

Now, Valdez, 24, has also been charged in the shooting death of K9 Max, JC Post reported.

McDonald already faces a third-degree assault charge. Authorities accuse him of beating his mother; smashing her head against a wall and hitting her in the back of the head with a 2×4.

According to Buchanan County Prosecutor Ron Holliday, the defendant faces a maximum sentence of 19 years for the combined charges.