LOS ANGELES – A homeowner in Los Angeles grabbed a weapon and opened fire on three intruders as the suspects invaded his residence early Saturday, killing one of them while two others fled, police said.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call about 5 a.m. Saturday regarding shots fired inside a home in the 11400 block of Swinton Avenue near Rinaldi Avenue, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

Upon arrival, officers met with the homeowner who said he was inside the residence when three male suspects broke into his home. Also in the residence when the men forced their way inside were a grandmother and child.

The male intruders were wearing dark clothing, hoodies, and masks, the homeowner said. One of the suspects was armed and reportedly pointed a weapon at the man.

Fearing for his life, and the life of others at the residence, the victim retrieved a handgun and discharged multiple rounds at the suspects. He struck one home invader while the others fled, abandoning a black BMW that was driven to the scene, police said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived and pronounced the suspect who’d been shot dead at the scene, FOX reported.

According to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, the deceased suspect had been shot twice and was in possession of unspecified property that belonged to the homeowner.

The homeowner cooperated with police during the investigation. He was transported by homicide detectives to the Devonshire Community Police Station for an interview, and was later released.

The case is being investigated by LAPD’s Valley Bureau Homicide unit. No arrests have yet been made.

