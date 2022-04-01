Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LEBANON, Pa. – One police officer was shot and killed as two others were seriously wounded at a call of domestic violence in Pennsylvania Thursday afternoon.

Officers of the Lebanon City Police Department responded to a call of a domestic disturbance in a residential neighborhood just after 3:30 p.m. They were on scene for about 50 minutes when a gunfight erupted, officials said at a press conference, according to the New York Post.

During the exchange of gunfire, an officer and the 34-year-old male suspect died. Identities have not yet been released.

A second officer is reportedly fighting for his life, while a third is said to be in stable condition, according to Mayor Sherry Capello.

“Obviously the incident is still under investigation and details will be forthcoming as that investigation concludes,” Capello said.

“At this time we are focused on the tragic loss of the officer and the well-being of the other members of our police department. This is an extremely difficult moment for everyone.”

Chief Todd Breiner talked about the toll the fatal encounter has on his officers, WGAL reported.

“As one can only imagine, I mean, it’s clearly a traumatic event,” Breiner said. “Our guys are strong but we’re human and we have families and people were injured today. We’re all affected by this. And with the help of our families and every other law enforcement officer around this country, we’ll get through it.”

The Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office is conducting the investigation.

The last time a Lebanon City police officer died in the line of duty was 1903.