HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A sheriff’s office in Vernon County, Missouri says a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide is believed to be in the Hot Springs area.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Aaron Goodwin is being sought by authorities for abandonment of a corpse in connection to a homicide that happened on Wednesday in Southwest Vernon County, Missouri, Fox 16 Little Rock reported.

He is pictured above with and without facial hair.

Deputies say the victim is Connie J. Goodwin, 63. According to officials, the victim is Aaron Goodwin’s mother.

According to KNEWZ, the same day the Missouri mom turned up dead, police in Hot Springs were summoned to a Walmart due to a report of a suspicious package in a trash bag placed in the back of an individual’s pick-up truck.

Surveillance video depicts an unknown person — allegedly Aaron Goodwin, the Missouri man who is believed to have murdered his mom and left her corpse at Walmart and who is now being pursued in a manhunt — putting the bag onto the truck at a nearby hotel the previous evening.

If you see Aaron Goodwin or know where he may be, call the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office communications center at 417-667-6042.