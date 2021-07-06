Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles police officer shared a photo of George Floyd with the words “you take my breath away” in a Valentine’s Day theme earlier this year. Chief Michel Moore recommended termination. Now, the officer has been cleared of wrongdoing and will not face any punishment, KTLA reported.

When the Internal Affairs investigation was launched in February, Moore said, “Our investigation is to determine the accuracy of the allegations while also reinforcing our zero tolerance for anything with racist views,” Law Officer reported.

When the inquiry was completed in May, Moore directed the officer to the panel, known as a Board of Rights, with the recommendation that the officer be fired—something outside of the chief’s purview.

At the time, Moore said that his decision was intended to send a clear message that the department does not tolerate such behavior because of “how corrosive it is to the public trust” in law enforcement.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the unidentified officer was found not guilty of any administrative charges by an internal disciplinary panel comprised of community members, according to KTLA.

The officer chose to have the case heard by a board of three civilians, instead of two LAPD officers of the rank of captain or higher and one civilian panelist.

“The Department respects the disciplinary process and will direct employees to a board of rights where it is believed that termination is the appropriate penalty,” LAPD said in a statement when the findings were publicized.

