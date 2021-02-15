Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

















LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an internal investigation after an officer reported that a photo of George Floyd with the words “You take my breath away” in a Valentine-like format was being “passed around” by other officers, Chief Michel Moore said Saturday.

Moore said the officer who made the complaint is set to be interviewed Monday, and the department’s goal is to determine exactly where and how the image may have come into the workplace, online or otherwise, and who may have been involved, Los Angeles Times reported.

“Our investigation is to determine the accuracy of the allegations while also reinforcing our zero tolerance for anything with racist views,” the chief said.

If the department confirms officers were circulating the image, “people will find my wrath,” Moore said.

Bio Law Officer Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company but is a true advocate for the profession.