Los Angeles – Police in Los Angeles said they’re searching for a potential serial killer who targeted three men who were all homeless and living on the street.

All three victims were sleeping alone on a sidewalk or an alley when they were killed this week, the LAPD warned at a news conference on Friday.

The first victim, 37 years old, was killed at about 3 a.m. Sunday. The second victim, 62 years old, was attacked at about 4:55 a.m. Monday, and the third, a 52-year-old man, was killed around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

The lone suspect was seen in a car at all three locations, police said.

The suspect approached each victim on foot, shot and killed them, and then fled in the car, police said.

Police are asking the public to review these images to help identify the suspect.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is urging LA residents to try to contact any of their relatives experiencing homelessness according to ABC News.