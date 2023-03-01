Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Lance Storz was accused of killing three Floyd County law enforcement officers as well as a police K9 during an ambush attack last summer. Now authorities say he is dead as a result of suicide, WKYT reported.

According to the Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner, the accused cop-killer took his own life at the Pike County Detention Center Tuesday morning. Authorities did not reveal the manner of death.

Police were serving a domestic violence order on Thursday, June 30, 2022, when Storz opened fire on law enforcement personnel.

Captain Ralph Frasure and Officer Jacob Chaffins of the Prestonsburg Police Department, along with Deputy William Petry and K9 Drago of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, were shot and killed during the encounter. Five others were also wounded, Law Officer reported last year.

Storz was taken into custody following an hours-long standoff. Investigators said the suspect wore body armor, used a high-powered rifle and had a lot of ammunition on hand during the incident.

“They encountered pure hell when they arrived, they had no chance,” Sheriff John Hunt said at the time. “This guy had a plan, and he pretty much executed that plan almost to precision.”

County Attorney Keith Bartley shared the sheriff’s sentiment, calling the scene a “war zone.”

On July 11, 2022, a grand jury returned a 20-count indictment against Storz, including multiple counts of murder and attempted murder, WLKY reported.

Before Storz killed himself, prosecutors said they were considering the death penalty in his case.