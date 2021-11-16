Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Kenosha, WI. – The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial began deliberations at 9 a.m. and after several hours of deliberation, multiple reports have emerged that two if the jurors are holding out on a decision because they are in fear of their life. It was previously revealed by the judge in the case that there have been attempts to film the jurors.

The National Guard has been deployed approximately 60 miles outside of Kenosha and protests have been going on in Kenosha all week. It was reported over the weekend that the judge in the case had received death threats against him and his family.

President Biden had previous weighed in on the Rittenhouse event and implied that he was a White Supremacist.

In addition to the threats, mainstream media has been working overtime to ensure that the public was not given a fair representation of the trial. During the trial, Facebook blocked any searches for “Kyle Rittenhouse” citing that he was a “mass shooter.” This prevented any coverage of the trial, and coverage that overwhelmingly showed that he acted in self defense, from being shown to the public.

Earlier this week, YouTube banned several independent live streams of the trial while letting the mainstream media streams remain. The streams were overwhelmingly showing the prosecutors case while censoring the defense.

Rekieta Law had their stream cancelled but was able to reinstate it a few hours later. You can watch their live coverage below.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...