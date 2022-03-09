Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man has been charged with the ongoing sexual assaults against two children. The offenses repeatedly occurred in Lackawanna County over the span of nine years, police said.

The sex crimes were first reported in October 2021 by one of the victims. The victim said the sexual abuse occurred at a residence in Spring Brook Township beginning in 2006 and remained ongoing through 2014, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

The suspect has been identified as 44-year-old Joshua Torres-Castro of Danielsville, PAhomepage reported.

State police said the abuse began when one of the victims was four-years-old and continued until she was 11. The second victim told investigators that she was first sexually abused as a 14-year-old, and the crimes continued until she left the residence at 18.

Police did not say what the relationship was between the perpetrator and victims. It was also unclear what corroborating evidence was obtained during the investigation.

Torres-Castro is charged with corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, and assault of a child, according to the news outlet.