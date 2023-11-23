Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PHILADELPHIA – The driver who killed two Pennsylvania State Troopers as well as a pedestrian pleaded guilty and received her prison sentence on Wednesday.

In March 2022, Jayana Webb, 23, was operating her vehicle while impaired. She subsequently struck Pennsylvania State Troopers Martin Mack III and Branden Sisca in addition to a pedestrian identified as Reyes Rivera Oliveras. Mack, Sisca and Oliveras all died in the horrific collision, Law Officer reported last year.

According to court records, Webb pleaded guilty to multiple charges, which include third-degree murder and homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence. Now she’s been sentenced to 27½ to 60 years in prison for her crimes, Fox News Digital reported.

The triple traffic fatality occurred March 21, 2022, just after 12:30 a.m. on Interstate 95 as Troopers Mack and Sisca were called to check on Oliveras, who had been reported walking on I-95 southbound near the stadium area.

Officials said the troopers were in the process of taking Oliveras into custody and walking him back to their patrol unit when Webb struck and killed all three while driving at a high rate of speed.

It was later revealed that moments prior to the fatal crash, troopers had briefly stopped Webb before receiving notice of the pedestrian walking on the interstate, according to Fox.

A dashcam recording from the cruiser revealed the stop lasted less than a minute before the troopers were dispatched to the pedestrian walking southbound on I-95, according to law enforcement authorities.

When Webb’s blood alcohol content was tested following the crash, it was twice the legal limit.

Webb reportedly documented the momentary detention in a tweet posted just prior to the crash that said, “why the cop pull me & he say im doing 110 ina 50,” according to authorities.

The woman who is now headed to prison previously boasted about being able to drive while intoxicated in a tweet from Jan 15, 2022, that has since been deleted, Law Officer reported.

“If you ask me, I’m the best drunk driver ever,” the post said.

In a post dated Jan. 21, 2022, she wrote, “I get drunk & start saying anything.”

Trooper Sisca had been with the agency since February 2021. Trooper Mack had been on the force since November 2014. Both were assigned to the department’s Troop K section in Philadelphia.