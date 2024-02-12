Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEWPORT, Pa. – Two troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police are being praised for their actions that helped save a bald eagle — the national bird of the United States since 1782 — after it was struck and injured while feeding on a roadway.

“Troopers Ebbert and Rizzo responded to a report of a bald eagle hit on the roadway. Struck by a vehicle while feeding, it had an injured wing. Trooper Ebbert used his cruiser jacket to wrap the bird for secure transport. They met PA Game Commission personnel at PSP Newport, who took the eagle for rehabilitation,” Pennsylvania State Police said.

The bird is protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Protection Treaty Act, reported Aol.com.

Once considered endangered, the bald eagle population has steadily increased in recent years. Though they typically eat fish, the birds of prey will sometimes supplement by eating small mammals.

“Today, thanks to recovery efforts, bald eagles are nesting across the state and in places where they have not nested in decades, if not centuries,” the Pennsylvania Game Commission said.