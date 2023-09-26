Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PALMDALE, Calif. – Iconic comedian Jay Leno made a low-key stop at the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Palmdale Station where he donated to the family of fallen Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, according to a department social media post, KTLA reported.

Clinkunbroomer, 30, was killed on Sept. 16, in an ambush-style shooting while he sat at a red light in his patrol unit in the Antelope Valley. Investigators previously said the murder was committed for no apparent reason. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna described the suspect as a “coward.” The gunman was later identified as 29-year-old Kevin Salazar when he was taken into custody on Sept. 18 following an early morning standoff, reported Law Officer. He has since been charged with the deputy’s murder.

“No fanfare, no cameras, no PR, just Jay Leno,” LASD’s Facebook post reads. “Earlier this week, Mr. Leno stopped by Palmdale Station to lend his support and make a donation to the Clinkunbroomer family. Thank you for stopping by, sir. We appreciate your support!”

Leno came to the pinnacle of fame during his years as host of the “Tonight Show.” He later went on to appear with Tim Allen in “Last Man Standing.”

Meanwhile, it became known that Clinkunbroomer was an avid fan of the Miami Dolphins. On Sunday, the NFL team honored the fallen deputy.

“Before today’s game, we paused to remember and honor Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, a life-long Dolphins fan and member of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, who was tragically killed in the line of duty, earlier this month,” the NFL team said in a statement posted to social media. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and community.”

The Dolphins went on to defeat the Denver Broncos in historic fashion, 70-20.

Sunday evening, hundreds of people attended a candlelight vigil at Marketplace Park in Santa Clarita where the deputy was a resident.

“It’s just truly amazing to see how many people have come together just to honor him and respect him and, obviously, I wish he was here,” Brittany Lindsey, who was dressed in Dolphins gear, told KTLA. “I would give anything for him to be here, but I’m just truly blown away. I’m speechless.”

