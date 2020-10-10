If you’re resolved to get in shape, or simply looking for a new workout, consider these Boot Camp Workouts. This is not your military bootcamp training, but I think you’ll find them challenging, nonetheless. The philosophy of this form of exercise is high intensity interval training.

Each term used in this regimen can be found on Google to help assist with your understanding of the specific movement.

Workout #1 – Emphasis on cardio

5 min. dynamic stretching

5 min. cardio (low rate warm-up)

Each exercise is done 1x for 45 seconds then repeat

Kettlebell goblet squat

Dumbbell shoulder press

Plank rockers

Kettlebell swings

Suicides

5 min. cardio (interval)

Each exercise is done 1x for 45 seconds then repeat

TRX push-ups

TRX jump squats

Abs crunches

Ball throw

Jump rope

Static stretching – two minutes on muscle groups that were exercised

Workout #2 – Emphasis on upper body

5 min. dynamic stretching

5 min. cardio (low rate warm-up)

Each exercise is done 1x for 45 seconds then repeat

Dumbbell snatch – First time right side; Second time left side

Reverse fly

Inverted pull-up

Bosu Squat with med ball

Leg raise w/toe taps

5 min. cardio (interval)

Each exercise is done 1x for 45 seconds then repeat

TRX push-up

TRX bicep

Spider-Man plank

Walking lunges

Battle ropes

Static stretching – two minutes on muscle groups that were exercised

Workout #3 – Emphasis on lower body

5 min. dynamic stretching

5 min. cardio (low rate warm-up)

Each exercise is done 1x for 45 seconds then repeat

Step up w/weights

Side squat w/shoulder press

Crunch pulse

Chest press with dumbbells on yoga ball

Bosu squat hold

5 min. cardio (interval)

Each exercise is done 1x for 45 seconds then repeat

TRX bicep

TRX pistol squats

Side steps

Rope pull

Leg raise

Static stretching – two minutes on muscle groups that were exercised

– Brock McNeff comes from a law enforcement family and has worked as a personal trainer at a gym in Orange County, California. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology from Biola University.

Editor’s note: Sadly, too few officers will read this article. Fitness and exercise has been placed on the back burner for a myriad of reasons. … Too busy, too tired, too this, too that. … Quite frankly, I don’t understand it. I never wanted a criminal to have a physical advantage over me. Moreover, career criminals will size you up. If you look like a “laundry bag,” they are far more likely to take advantage of you.

My agency had a picture similar to the one above in our weight room. Above the photo someone wrote, “They worked out today. Did you?” I turned 58-years-old yesterday, and have been working out 3-5 days per week since I was 14-years-old. It’s part of my lifestyle. I don’t golf, I go to the gym. I’m sure a few guys in the inmate picture can take me, but I do not fear any of them because I train. If you do not think you’d be physically competitive with the inmates in the photo, it should scare the living crap out of you. Now start training! Your life or the life of your partner may depend on it!