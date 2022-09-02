Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BEREA, Ohio – While you may wonder how anyone could get caught upside down in an exercise machine, the more appropriate question is why anyone would post it on TikTok. An Ohio “influencer” captured the strange moment she was trapped upside-down in exercise equipment and had to be extricated by police. Footage of her fitness fiasco currently boasts millions of views on TikTok.

“This is so embarrassing,” Christine Faulds told a dispatcher after calling 911 in a clip depicting the freak accident, which occurred at 3 a.m. while working out at the 24-hour Powerhouse Gym in Berea. She was reportedly filming herself using the inversion table.

In a video of her mishap, she said she had set up her phone “to record a video of me on the inversion table and just saying how much I love it for my low back, especially when I’m going to the gym at 3 a.m. and my back is really stiff and doesn’t want to wake up.”

However, as the New York Post revealed, nothing went as planned.

“Then it just caught the whole thing and kept recording,” she said of her at-the-ready phone.

In one of the clips, Faulds can be seen flailing helplessly after realizing she was trapped.

Faulds’ used her smartwatch to dial 911.

“There’s only one person at the gym and I got stuck in, you know that backboard thing,” Faulds can be heard saying while hanging by her feet. “I’m stuck in this reverse, like, back decompression thing.”

“I think the thing went too far and I just got stuck upside-down and cannot get myself right side up,” she continued telling the dispatcher.

Shortly thereafter, police arrived at the scene and freed her from her spine-decompressing prison, as shown in a fourth clip with 7.2 million views. In total, Faulds had been trapped upside-down for 12 minutes.