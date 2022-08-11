RICHMOND, Ind. — An Indiana police officer is in “very critical condition, fighting for her life” following a shooting during a traffic stop in Richmond, Indiana on Wednesday.

The Indiana State Police said Officer Seara Burton was assisting other officers during a traffic detention near 12th and C streets around 6:30 p.m. Burton and her K9 partner, Brev, were conducting an “open-air sniff” of a moped operated by Phillip M. Lee, said Richmond Police Chief Mike Britt. During the detention, K9 Brev alerted to the presence of narcotics, WTRH reported.

While officers spoke with Lee, 47, he reportedly pulled out a firearm and discharged several rounds toward officers. Burton, a four-year veteran of the department, was shot while other officers returned fire. Lee fled the scene on foot, but officers were able to chase down the wounded suspect and take him into custody.

Burton, 28, was rushed to a local hospital prior to getting airlifted to a medical facility in Dayton, Ohio, police said. She is listed in critical condition, according to reports.