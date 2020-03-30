ADVERTISEMENT

Police in India are taking a vastly different approach to the coronavirus pandemic.

Police Inspector Rajesh Babu is wearing a specially constructed coronavirus helmet while stopping vehicles and pedestrians at checkpoints.

The helmet is covered in red spikes with bulbs on the end, just like the microscopic image of the coronavirus, which causes the disease Covid-19.

In a video shared on twitter, migrant workers and their families were forced to take a bath in a chemical solution upon their entry into Bareilly.

In another photo widely shared, police are giving lessons to citizens on social distancing.

Photos Courtesy: Twitter