NEW YORK – A driver demolished a car valued at $750,000 while recklessly operating the vehicle on the empty streets of New York City Tuesday morning.

The driver of the rare sports car reportedly smashed into several vehicles a few blocks from the Javits Center, where a field hospital for COVID-19 patients has been set up by FEMA

The blue Gemballa Mirage GT is a bespoke version of the Porsche Carrera GT that actor Paul Walker was riding in when he was killed in a fiery crash in 2013.

The driver was identified as Benjamin Chen, who was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Impaired by Drugs and Reckless Driving, Fox News reported. Five automobiles, including the Gemballa, were damaged in multiple collisions.

Owner arrested after ultra-rare Gemballa Mirage GT goes on a wrecking-spree in Manhattan. https://t.co/sRST2YYX3o pic.twitter.com/0UjXLbYmuN — Road & Track (@RoadandTrack) April 7, 2020

Chen founded the Gold Rush Rally, which organizes luxurious cross country driving trips for high-performance car owners.

Video posted to Instagram shows the damaged Gemballa pulling away from the scene of the 7:30 a.m. collision and running at least one red light before it was pulled over by police.

Traffic congestion in New York City has fallen dramatically as the state remains under a stay-at-home policy, which has led to a spike in speeding. The New York Post reported that the number of speed camera tickets issued between March 5 and 24 — before the state’s PAUSE program was in full-swing — increased over 12 percent amid a 35-50 percent drop in traffic.