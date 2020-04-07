NEW YORK – A driver demolished a car valued at $750,000 while recklessly operating the vehicle on the empty streets of New York City Tuesday morning.
The driver of the rare sports car reportedly smashed into several vehicles a few blocks from the Javits Center, where a field hospital for COVID-19 patients has been set up by FEMA
The blue Gemballa Mirage GT is a bespoke version of the Porsche Carrera GT that actor Paul Walker was riding in when he was killed in a fiery crash in 2013.
The driver was identified as Benjamin Chen, who was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Impaired by Drugs and Reckless Driving, Fox News reported. Five automobiles, including the Gemballa, were damaged in multiple collisions.
Owner arrested after ultra-rare Gemballa Mirage GT goes on a wrecking-spree in Manhattan. https://t.co/sRST2YYX3o pic.twitter.com/0UjXLbYmuN
— Road & Track (@RoadandTrack) April 7, 2020
Chen founded the Gold Rush Rally, which organizes luxurious cross country driving trips for high-performance car owners.
Video posted to Instagram shows the damaged Gemballa pulling away from the scene of the 7:30 a.m. collision and running at least one red light before it was pulled over by police.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Traffic congestion in New York City has fallen dramatically as the state remains under a stay-at-home policy, which has led to a spike in speeding. The New York Post reported that the number of speed camera tickets issued between March 5 and 24 — before the state’s PAUSE program was in full-swing — increased over 12 percent amid a 35-50 percent drop in traffic.