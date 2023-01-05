Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

The Illinois SAFE-T Act was set to go in effect on January 1 and while it’s full of really bad ideas that will put citizens and law enforcement at extreme risk, the end of cash bail has gotten most of the spotlight.Authored by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, the act was approved by the Illinois General Assembly last year, bringing “significant changes” to things like police training policies, police accountability, transparency in law enforcement and the rights of detainees and prisoners.

The public was left in the dark while the bill was originally signed literally in the dark of night but some of the details have leaked and anyone with a few brain cells knows that Illinois will soon be a place no one, anywhere, would dare live or visit.

Fortunately, the Illinois Supreme Court halted the portion of the bill that eliminated cash bail after a Kankakee County judge deemed it unconstitutional “in order to maintain consistent pretrial procedures throughout Illinois.”

The Illinois Supreme Court said it planned an “expedited process” for the appeal and you can bet that Governor Pritzker and all his other political friends that live in gated mansions will be fighting to make sure that the rest of Illinois becomes the most dangerous state in the nation.

