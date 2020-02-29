KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – An Idaho woman who said her husband died after falling overboard was charged with his murder, according to reports.

Initially, investigators didn’t consider Lori Isenberg a suspect in her 68-year-old husband’s February 2018 death, KREM-TV reported.

Yet that all changed changed once the autopsy was complete and the death of Larry Isenberg was attributed to Benadryl poisoning, not drowning, according to the station.

The two took were boating on Lake Coeur d’Alene in northern Idaho early one morning. When she returned solo, she told friend that Larry Isenberg fell overboard while leaning over the motor. She claimed to trip and hit her head trying to come to his aid, but was unsuccessful.

Investigators fished his body out of the water a month later.

Isenberg, 66, was charged with first-degree murder in Kootenai County, according to the station. A grand jury empaneled in January returned the indictment, according to KREM-TV

Apparently, the woman’s crimes didn’t stop with the alleged murder.

Two weeks after the boat trip, Isenberg was charged with embezzling $500,000 in funds from a nonprofit where she worked. She pleaded guilty 13 months ago to fraud and was sentenced to five years in prison by a federal judge, Fox News reported.

She shared some of the stolen money with four of her daughters, who have pleaded guilty to conspiracy.

Investigators also discovered handwritten changes had been made to Larry Isenberg’s will, giving 80 percent of his estate to his wife’s six daughters and 20 percent to his own two children.