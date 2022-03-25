Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CALDWELL, Idaho — Charging documents filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Idaho show a police lieutenant faces a misdemeanor count of deprivation of rights under color of law.

According to court documents, Lt. Joseph “Joey” Hoadley of the Caldwell Police Department is accused of hitting a man — referred to only by his initials B.H. — on March 30, 2017, reported KTVB.