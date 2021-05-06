Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















RIGBY, Idaho — A student opened fire at an Idaho middle school Thursday morning, wounding a custodian and two other students before being taken into custody, authorities confirmed to a local news outlet.

The active-shooter situation occurred in Jefferson County at Rigby Middle School around 9:15 a.m. As a result, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

The custodian and two students who were shot were rushed to a hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening, Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson told East Idaho News. Moreover, he confirmed that a male student was in custody.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon told the local news organization that the three victims were transported in stable condition.

No further details surrounding the shooting were immediately available, according to Fox News.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little tweeted that he is “praying for the lives and safety” of those affected by the shooting.

I am praying for the lives and safety of those involved in today's tragic events. Thank you to our law enforcement agencies and school leaders for their efforts in responding to the incident. I am staying updated on the situation. https://t.co/IF4ECgWhaV — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) May 6, 2021

Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin described the incident as a school district’s “worst nightmare” in a statement to KIDK-TV.

“We had a school shooting here at Rigby Middle School,” Martin said. “What we know so far is the shooter has been apprehended. There is no further threat to the students.”

Students were being evacuated to Rigby High School where parents can pick up the children, the East Idaho News reported.

Rigby is a small city about 95 miles southwest of Yellowstone National Park.