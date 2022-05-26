Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

UVALDE, Texas – The grief-stricken husband of a fourth-grade teacher who was murdered in the Uvalde school massacre is dead. Family members said on Thursday the man died of a heart attack just two days after the mass shooting.

Joe Garcia’s wife, Irma Garcia, was among 21 people killed by a gunman Tuesday at Robb Elementary School. Now he has died suddenly the Garcia’s nephew said on Twitter, according to the New York Post.

“EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief,” the nephew said.

“i truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy. … the pain doesn’t stop,” he added.

BREAKING: Family members tell me Joe Garcia, the husband of Uvalde teacher Irma Garcia, just died of a heart attack. The couple had been married 24 years and has 4 children. Irma was shot and killed Tuesday trying to protect her 4th grade class. #breaking #Uvalde pic.twitter.com/X9CrD3ppXS — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) May 26, 2022

Family members confirmed to Fox26 that the cause of death was a heart attack.

Irma Garcia, 46, taught alongside Eva Mireles, 44, who was also gunned down by Salvador Ramos, 18, in the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, nearly a decade ago.

The teachers reportedly died trying to shield students from the killer.

Irma’s school profile she said she enjoyed barbecuing with her husband and listening to music.

The Garcia’s had been married for 24 years. Sadly, they leave behind four children.

