HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Police officers frequently get spit on, but when it lands in your mouth it is enough to make you want to vomit. That is what happened when an Alabama man suspected in an arson fire last week was also charged with assault after he was accused of spitting in an officer’s mouth, authorities said.
Logan Gerald Jackson, 24, of Huntsville, is charged with arson and assault of a police officer, according to police. He was booked into the Madison County Jail, where he was being held on bail set at $5,000.
“Sometimes I come across cases by accident. This was one of those,” Huntsville Police Department spokesman Michael Johnson wrote on the department’s Nextdoor page. “While responding to a media request regarding an arson case today, I came across this arrest.”
Johnson said officers were called to Huntsville Hospital Tuesday to deal with a trespassing complaint when they discovered the alleged trespasser, Jackson, was already being sought in connection with an arson the day before, ActionNewsJax reported.
“He became belligerent with officers, and during the arrest for the trespassing, he spit at one of the officers and was able to do so, getting saliva inside one of the officers’ mouths,” Johnson wrote.
WAFF in Huntsville reported that Jackson is a suspect in a single arson fire that took place the day before near Golf Road. Details of that fire were not made public.