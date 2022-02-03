Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

JACKSON, Tenn. – A firefighter in Tennessee has been taken into custody after an investigation found that he was engaged in arson by intentionally setting multiple fires inside a structure last week, authorities said.

The suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Jason W. Greer. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with arson, vandalism, filing a false report, and burglary, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said.

TBI provided the following overview:

TBI special agents worked with the Madison County Fire Department in investigating multiple fires within a structure in the 180 block of McLeary Road in Jackson on January 29th. The fire investigators were able to determine the fires had been intentionally set. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified then-firefighter Jason W. Greer (DOB: 6/22/81) of Lexington, as the individual responsible. He is no longer employed with the Madison County Fire Department and has been suspended from the Henderson County Fire Department.

Greer was a full-time firefighter with the Madison County Fire Department and a part-time firefighter with the Henderson County Fire Department, Fox News reported.

He was booked into the Madison County Jail. His bond will be set following his first court appearance. Authorities said additional charges could be filed.