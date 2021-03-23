Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















PITTSBURGH – Pittsburgh police and the FBI are determining if a stabbing at a downtown McDonald’s restaurant over the weekend was a hate crime. Fifty-one-year-old Charles Turner is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and resisting arrest according to CBS Pittsburgh.

He’s accused of slashing a 12-year-old’s neck with a box cutter while yelling racial slurs. Police describe the event as a random attack. It occurred at the McDonald’s on Liberty Avenue and Stanwix Street just after 2 p.m. Saturday.

Police say Turner punched, kicked and kneed officers as they arrested him.

The 12-year-old has been upgraded to stable condition.