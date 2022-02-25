Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – Alarming video shows a murder suspect gun down a Long Island Rail Road rider in the aisle of a an otherwise empty Ronkonkoma train, shooting him execution style in the back of the head before fleeing the scene.

The horrifying footage begins with the unidentified gunman slowly meandering behind the victim, who was identified as 20-year-old Yusef Staine, the New York Post reported.

Staine appeared to be traveling with the gunman prior to getting shot on Feb. 16 at about 1:45 a.m.

The footage displays the moment the shooter pulls a gun from his pants and shoots the victim in the back of the head.

Staine drops to the floor after the fatal shot as the gunman appears to fire a second time, the Post reported.

After the shooting, the gunman bolts from the train as it was reportedly preparing to depart for Penn Station.

Yusef Staine had been traveling with the unidentified suspect prior to the shooting in Ronkonkoma. ( Facebook/Yusef Staine)

The victim and suspect traveled from Wyandanch to Penn Station, then back out to Ronkonkoma, the last stop on the line, a source told the Post at the time. Neither paid their fares and were given IOU slips by the LIRR, according to a source for the news outlet.

Prior to the shooting the men were seen on surveillance footage chatting on the platform and did not appear to have any disputes, sources told Newsday.

At the time of the homicide, the train was out of service. There was no one else but the two visible in the brief video clip. However, Suffolk Police said during a press conference there were a few passengers in other areas on the train at the time.