DUNCAN, S.C. — A group of fathers helped police arrest a registered sex offender accused of peeping at a 15-year-old girl in the restroom of a Cracker Barrel in South Carolina, according to reports.

Douglas Lane, 53, is facing charges of voyeurism and narcotic violations stemming from a reported incident in Duncan on Sunday morning, according to Fox5 Atlanta.

Duncan Police Chief Carl Long told WSPA that a 15-year-old girl in town for a softball tournament was in the bathroom of a Cracker Barrel when she noticed something was moving near her feet. When she looked down, Long said she saw a man’s head from the stall next to her.

The girl told her father what happened and an employee coaxed Lane out of the bathroom, the station adds.