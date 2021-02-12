Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

















LAKE JACKSON, Texas — Action video shows a Texas mom body-slamming a suspected peeping tom accused of looking into her teenage daughter’s bedroom window, according to reports.

Phyllis Pena told Lake Jackson Police that she had returned home from the store around 7 a.m. on January 31 when she spotted Zane Hawkins, 19, in her yard, reportedly staring into the window of her 15-year-old daughter.

Hawkins fled when he saw Pena, Daily Mail reported.

He ran away as the mom called police.

The suspect was found in the neighborhood by police, but he tried again to run away again. However, he apparently made the mistake of running back toward Pena.

WATCH DASHCAM VIDEO

Hawkins is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and resisting arrest, Lake Jackson Police said.

“It’s not very often that we have somebody that actually steps in, puts themself in harm’s way to assist in apprehending somebody,” Sgt. Roy Welch said.

“The cop fist-bumped me and he was like, ‘Hey, so I heard the Texans are looking for a new linebacker,’” Pena said.

