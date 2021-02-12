Cleveland, Ohio – Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson has been indicted on two felony counts connected to a January incident in which police said he dragged an officer and led them on a high-speed chase. Frank Q. Jackson, 24, is indicted on charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and failure to comply, a third-degree felony, in connection with the January 24th encounter.
Cleveland.com reports that he is free on $10,000 bond.
His recent encounter occurred after officers pulled over his car in the early morning hours on January 24th for tinted windows.
Video of the incident show that the officers told Jackson that they pulled him over for having tinted windows. An officer asked if he was related to “the mayor,” and when Jackson said he was the officer said, “oh you’re the grandson.”
The officers lost the car in the pursuit and Jackson turned himself into police later that day with his attorneys.
Attorney Jeffrey Saffold, who is representing the younger Jackson, called the indictment “the most extreme charge imaginable” based on the body camera videos of the incident.