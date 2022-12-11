Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WARNER ROBBINS, Ga. – An employee at a restaurant in Georgia got pistol-whipped by an armed robbery suspect, then responded by fatally shooting the violent criminal in self-defense, according to police.

The Warner Robins Police Department said a suspect who was armed with a handgun and wearing a mask to hide his identity entered American Philly N Wings restaurant last week and demanded money from an employee before jumping the counter and pistol-whipping one of their workers, 13 WMAZ reported.

The employee was knocked to the ground and began fighting over the gun with the intruder, who police identified as 23-year-old Joshua Hickey. Finally, the victim-employee pulled out a weapon and fired three rounds at his abusive attacker, striking him twice, according to law enforcement authorities.

Joshua Hickey was shot and killed after he reportedly pistol-whipped a store employee during an armed robbery at American Philly N Wings in Georgia. (Warner Robins Police Department via WGXA)

“Basically a male entered, later found to be Joshua Hickey, entered with a mask and a hood on. He did have a semi-automatic pistol,” Sgt. Justin Clark said. “The restaurant worker was struck, hit the ground. As he was coming back up, he drew his own legally-owned firearm and fired three shots at Mr. Hickey. Mr. Hickey was struck twice and fled on foot.”

