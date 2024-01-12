Georgia police chief retires after 43 years of service

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

THOMASVILLE, Ga. – After serving communities through law enforcement for more than 43 years, the final three years in Thomasville, Georgia, Friday marked Chief John Letteney’s last day of service.

Letteney said in a November when he announced his pending retirement that it is bittersweet, yet noted that he looked forward to working with staff for a smooth transition, WCTV reported.

“I have always believed that the best way for change such as this to occur is when there is an overlap between the outgoing and incoming leadership to help ease the transition,” he said last year. “I am confident that we are in a good place for this transition, and I look forward to assisting both the department and the new chief in any way possible.”

Thomasville City Manager Alan Carson said Letteney has been an outstanding leader for TPD, according to WCTV.

“While we will miss John and the leadership he provides, we wish him well as he enters retirement, and we thank him for his service to the citizens of Thomasville,” said Carson.

Prior to becoming the top cop with the Thomasville Police Department in 2021, Letteney served as Chief of Police in North Carolina, but spent most of his time as a law enforcer in New York with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, WFSU reported.

Letteney has also held several leadership roles with the International Association of Chiefs of Police, serving as president in 2023, according to a press statement from the City of Thomasville.

Beyond his career in law enforcement, Letteney volunteered with Hands on Thomas County, according to HOTC’s Executive Director Angela Kiminas.