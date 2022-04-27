Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

KENNESAW, Ga. – A Georgia man who was reportedly high on magic mushrooms went airborne in his parents’ automobile after slamming into an embankment at a Georgia gas station Sunday night.

These are not your grocery store mushrooms. The psilocybin in magic mushrooms are consumed for their hallucinogenic effects.

Noah Washington, 23, told responding officers he was being followed by assassins, although he could not describe their vehicle. During the exchange, he reportedly copped out to “tripping” on six magic mushrooms at the time of the crash, according to the Kennesaw Patch.

Noah Washington was taken to the hospital for evaluation before being getting booked for DUI-drugs. (YouTube)

Video of the reckless driving shows Washington narrowly missing a gas pump with his parents’ white 2001 Cadillac Deville after launching into the gas station.

When police arrived, Washington was “displaying erratic behavior such as jittering movements and speaking incoherently,” according to police, the New York Post reported.

Washington was charged with DUI-drugs and was taken to a hospital for evaluation prior to booking, according to the Patch.