ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. – A Georgia man with warrants issued for his arrest foolishly brought attention to himself after he commented on the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office’s “most wanted” post on their Facebook page, which ultimately led authorities to take him into custody.

When RCSO released their “Most Wanted List” for November, Christopher Spaulding was apparently insulted that he did not qualify for their attention.

“How about me” Spaulding, 40, asked through his personal Facebook account.

The sheriff’s office replied, “Christopher Spaulding you are correct you have two warrants. We are on the way.”

Later on Thursday, the sheriff’s office relayed an update to the humorous exchange. Spaulding wearing a red Georgia Bulldogs hoodie and hat, was apprehended and handcuffed. He had two warrants for Felony Violation of Probation, according to law enforcement authorities, the New York Post reported.

Once RCSO arrested Spaulding, they commented, “We appreciate you for your assistance in your capture!”

Continuing, the sheriff’s office noted, “Special thanks to our Fugitive Unit for being active and efficiently apprehending Mr. Spaulding who has 2 warrants for Felony Violation of Probation.

“Our Top 10 is compiled based off of the severity of the charges only. By not being on this list does not mean our Fugitive Unit is not looking for you if you have an active warrant.”

