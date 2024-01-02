Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE, N.Y. – The luxurious estate of George Soros in Southampton Village, New York, was reportedly “swatted” over the weekend, according to reports.

The Southampton Village Police Department received a 911 call just prior to 9 p.m. on Saturday from an individual who claimed that he shot his wife and threatened to kill himself at the mansion on Old Town Road, the New York Post reported.

Though officers rushed to the scene, the call turned out to be fabricated, according to Southampton Village Detective Sgt. Herman Lamison.

The Post acquired a recording of the police radio traffic regarding the exigent call for service. A responding officer said police spoke to security, searched the premises and determined it was a “negative problem.”

It is not clear if the multi-billionaire or members of his immediate family were present at the time of the swatting incident.

Soros has financially supported dozens of far-left prosecutor candidates across several major cities as part of his efforts to overhaul the criminal justice system, including Larry Krasner in Philadelphia, Kim Foxx in Chicago, George Gascon in Los Angeles, Jose Garza in Austin, and others. At least two of his rogue surrogates have subsequently been bounced from office: Former DA Kim Gardner in St. Louis and Chesa Boudin in San Francisco.

In 2018, the FBI and ATF investigated an explosive device discovered at another estate owned by Soros in Bedford, New York.