MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A frantic search is underway for a Tennessee woman who was forced into a vehicle and abducted while out for an early morning run Friday near the University of Memphis, police said.
Eliza Fletcher, 35, was running just before 4:30 a.m. and was in the area of the 3800 block of Central Avenue when she was “abducted, and forced into a mid-sized dark-colored SUV,” the Memphis Police Department said, according to FOX 13 Memphis.
Fletcher is a teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School who was known to jog in the area. The school notified parents via letter of the abduction.
The missing woman is described as 5-foot-6 and 137 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She had her hair in a bun, and was wearing a pink top and purple shorts.
The photos of the suspect's vehicle. pic.twitter.com/7GB4RRb98t
— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 2, 2022
Memphis police were first notified about 7:45 a.m. that Fletcher never returned from her run and the woman’s personal belongings had been located, FOX reported.
“Upon arriving on the scene, officers were advised that a female was jogging in the area at approximately 4:20 a.m. when an unknown individual approached her,” police said. “The female was reportedly forced into an SUV and taken from the scene.”
— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 2, 2022
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation as well as the FBI have joined the search.
The University of Memphis sent out an alert that a woman who runs regularly on Central Avenue appears to have been kidnapped.
Anyone with information related to the abduction is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.