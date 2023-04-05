Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

DUBLIN, Ohio – Darron Lee is a former NFL linebacker and first-round draft pick of the New York Jets. On Monday in Ohio, he was accused of beating both his own mother as well as previously battering the mother of his 2-year-old son. He was subsequently arrested and faces charges related to domestic violence.

Lindsey McGlone was identified as the mother of Lee’s son. She called police in Dublin, Ohio on Monday afternoon and said Lee was assaulting his mother, Candice Lee, the New York Post reported.

McGlone reportedly told police that she went upstairs in the home after she heard Candace screaming. As she responded to sounds of duress, she saw Candice “lying on her back with Mr. Lee overtop of her with a raised fist.”

Candice reportedly told officers that she came to the residence since McGlone apparently did not feel safe in the house with her son.

Darron was lying on the floor in an upstairs bedroom when Candice told him he needed to leave the home. He reportedly became livid and began screaming at her. During the tirade he is also accused of pushing her against a wall, throwing her to the ground and punching her in the face.

Candice was transported to the hospital with swelling in one cheek as well as pain to her head.

During the investigation, it came out that McGlone accused Lee of a previous domestic violence incident that allegedly occurred last October. She said the ex-Jet became violent with her when he suspected her of cheating.

According to McGlone, the man got on top of her in bed and threatened “that he would kill her and their child,” police reported. She also claimed he grabbed her throat while punching a pillow next to her.

Moreover, during the domestic violence encounter, McGlone said the former linebacker threw her phone against the wall so hard that it bounced off, hit her in the head and made her ear bleed. She also said he grabbed her neck and swung her to the ground.

According to Lee’s version of events, McGlone struck him in the face during the October incident. He also denied throwing an object or grabbing her neck.

Police corroborated McGlone’s story when they viewed photos that were taken of her injuries, evidence of her broken phone, and a diary entry from the day of the alleged altercation.

As a result, Lee was arrested and was still in jail Tuesday morning. He has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault and two counts of misdemeanor domestic violence, according to Franklin County Sheriff’s records, the New York Post reported.

After playing football collegiately at Ohio State, Lee was the overall 20th pick by the Jets in the first-round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played three seasons at linebacker for the team before later appearing in games for the Chiefs and Bills.

Lee was a member of Kansas City’s Super Bowl championship team in the 2019-20 season. He last played with the Bills during the 2020-21 regular season. He was cut by the Raiders during pre-season camp the following year.

