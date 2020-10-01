Mayor Angelyne Butler said in a Wednesday email to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that she couldn’t comment in detail on pending litigation. “But let me be very clear, the allegation is an absolute, complete and utter farce,” she said.

Reached by phone Wednesday, Hobbs’ attorney Lance LoRusso declined to say which council members he believes said they wanted to hire a Black chief. In the suit, LoRusso notes that the interim chief chosen by the city was Black. Nathaniel Clark, who was sworn in as the permanent chief last year after a national search, is Black, AJC reported.

The northern Clayton County city of 20,000, nine miles south of Atlanta, is mostly Black.

The suit, which seeks damages to be determined at trial, says eight other white employees have been fired, but doesn’t name them. It also notes that the names of white people have been removed from buildings that were named after them. The reasons for the renaming of at least two city facilities weren’t discussed as decisions based on race, according to coverage of city council meetings by Clayton News Daily.

Hobbs was fired with a 3-2 vote of the city council in October 2018 — on the same night he thought the council would award him a generous retirement package. The retirement agreement would’ve included the naming of a firearms training facility after Hobbs, 24 months of severance pay, a retirement celebration and more.

But council members ultimately decided not to give it to him. Council members Dabouze Antoine, Latresa Akins-Wells and Kimberly James voted in favor of firing Hobbs.

“We never said we wanted a Black chief,” Akins-Wells said in a text Wednesday. “We did a national search so we didn’t know what color they would be. We just knew it was time for a change.”