Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Qualified immunity has been a hot topic as anti-police activists and woke politicians pursue the revocation of this law enforcement safeguard, which government officials seeking to strip police of the protection hypocritically want to keep for themselves.

As a result, the police-haters and BLM puppets are eroding the fabric of public safety by demanding that qualified immunity be snatched from police officers. But sometimes reality and consequences get lost in legal jargon. And the concepts of law might be difficult to grasp until they are applied to specific circumstances.

So beyond the courtroom—and beyond the legalese—there are indeed more than a few deadly consequences that a lack of qualified immunity will bring about.

To better help readers understand these consequences, we’ve taken a quote from a friend of Law Officer who is an attorney and former cop who defends police caught in the crosshairs of tumult and chaos.

Using a basketball metaphor for context, The Blue Line Lawyer Lance LoRusso posted the following on Twitter:

“You’re at the free throw line 15’ away from a person with a knife under the backboard lunging at your teammate 8’ away. If your TASER fails, your teammate is dead and before you can drop the TASER and draw your gun, you will be stabbed too. Now you understand qualified immunity.”

You’re at the free throw line 15’ away from a person with a knife under the backboard lunging at your teammate 8’ away. If your TASER fails, your teammate is dead and before you can drop the TASER and draw your gun, you will be stabbed too. Now you understand qualified immunity. — Lance LoRusso (@bluelinelawyer) April 29, 2021

RELATED ARTICLES

